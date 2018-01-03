Taipei, Chiayi County and Kaohsiung rated best in hotel management evaluation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City, Chiayi County and Kaohsiung City topped the 2017 evaluation of hotel management among local governments conducted by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau, according to the evaluation results announced by the agency on Wednesday.

In light of fast development of Taiwan’s hotel industry in recent years, last year a team organized by the Tourism Bureau and consisting of experts and scholars conducted an evaluation of hotel management among local governments in a bid to safeguard consumers’ rights.

Last year’s evaluation focused on local governments' effort in weeding out illegal hotels as well as inspections. During the evaluation process, some good results have been founds, according to the agency. For example, 99.9% of registered hotels and 99.5% of registered bed and breakfasts had public liability insurances; and more than half of the local governments published illegal hotels, asked hotel booking websites to remove illegal hotels, and cut off illegal hotels’ utilities, the agency said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, 13 cities and counties out of 22 were awarded for their respective management effort and achievement in improving the hotel industry in their respective jurisdiction.

Each government of Taipei City, Chiayi County and Kaohsiung City won the top prize; each government of Keelung City, Taichung, Changhua County, Chiayi City and Tainan City was given the second prize; and each government of New Taipei, Taoyuan City, Taitung County and Penghu County was awarded the third prize.