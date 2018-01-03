Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;9;71%;63%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;24;17;Low clouds;23;16;WNW;19;57%;0%;1

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;ENE;11;86%;79%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sun, some clouds;18;12;Sunny and pleasant;19;11;SW;12;69%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;9;6;Afternoon rain;9;5;WSW;20;90%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;2;-5;Periods of sun;-3;-11;NNE;1;91%;6%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;12;5;Partly sunny;10;2;ESE;9;68%;26%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-24;Sunny, but colder;-14;-27;ESE;10;74%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;32;17;Sunshine;33;20;ENE;11;46%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;14;7;Rain in the morning;11;4;NNW;20;78%;75%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;24;20;Rain;23;19;N;31;90%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;18;9;ESE;11;48%;50%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;S;7;81%;71%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;E;8;50%;2%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;N;8;55%;31%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;20;10;W;23;63%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;Cloudy and chilly;0;-8;WNW;8;18%;3%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;9;4;Clouds and sun;9;4;SSE;9;71%;21%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain tapering off;9;6;A shower;8;5;S;23;74%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;8;Afternoon showers;19;9;NNW;8;77%;97%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NE;12;78%;68%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain, snow;6;4;Rather cloudy, mild;8;4;SSW;13;74%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;9;6;Mild with heavy rain;11;6;WSW;15;77%;89%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;8;0;Periods of sun;6;-2;WSW;9;64%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Clouds and sun, mild;8;3;S;10;64%;58%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;NNW;15;42%;20%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;30;20;A t-storm around;29;17;NE;7;43%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;6;-4;Becoming cloudy;6;-1;NW;10;40%;26%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;20;13;Sunlit and breezy;19;15;SSW;28;46%;57%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;31;18;Partly sunny;27;18;SSE;23;62%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;28;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;E;6;49%;3%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;10;64%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;-9;-17;Partly sunny, frigid;-11;-18;NW;20;72%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;23;Rather cloudy;33;21;NNE;18;57%;1%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow and rain;5;2;Spotty showers;4;1;W;14;85%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;Partly sunny;25;20;NNE;15;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny, not as cold;7;-4;Partly sunny;7;-3;SE;7;47%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Heavy showers;30;25;WNW;13;85%;86%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;16;6;Hazy sun;21;7;SE;6;59%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;10;-4;Periods of sun;9;-3;SW;10;22%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NW;9;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NNW;6;70%;70%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;8;4;A little rain;8;2;WSW;31;91%;72%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;18;5;Rain and drizzle;9;2;NNE;11;37%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and nice;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;19;12;W;20;79%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;22;19;Rain and drizzle;22;20;SE;8;90%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;SSE;14;63%;13%;13

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;24;17;Some sun, a shower;21;15;N;16;52%;66%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;3;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;2;SE;21;92%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;SSE;8;65%;58%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;24;18;Overcast;21;17;ENE;14;73%;44%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;21;53%;16%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;13;E;9;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;21;5;Showers around;19;5;NNE;6;52%;97%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;11;7;A stray shower;11;6;N;10;85%;56%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;15;74%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Pleasant and warmer;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;N;15;55%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;13;An afternoon shower;28;14;ENE;9;32%;42%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;9;-5;A shower, colder;4;-7;NW;7;50%;48%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Hazy sunshine;27;13;W;14;49%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;0;Plenty of sunshine;18;0;S;6;52%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;N;24;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;5;4;A passing shower;5;3;S;11;77%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;29;24;Spotty showers;27;24;NNE;12;63%;84%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;W;8;79%;88%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;24;10;Hazy sunshine;23;11;NNW;10;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a shower;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;E;4;80%;83%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;4;A t-storm in spots;14;5;NW;15;67%;67%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Sunny and less humid;31;21;SW;8;71%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;19;Clearing;23;19;S;10;74%;15%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;18;12;Sun and clouds;16;13;SW;9;80%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, windy;11;6;Cloudy, rain ending;12;4;WSW;26;81%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Partly sunny;23;13;NE;6;53%;11%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;24;Variable cloudiness;28;23;WSW;10;78%;56%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mild with some sun;16;7;Periods of sun;14;7;WSW;13;78%;37%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;NNE;15;69%;71%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;10;77%;72%;9

Manila, Philippines;Heavy showers;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;ENE;8;78%;66%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;S;12;53%;8%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;6;Periods of sun, nice;22;7;NE;5;46%;13%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds breaking;21;6;Sunshine and cooler;16;6;NNW;22;46%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Rain and snow shower;2;1;S;14;81%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;23;ENE;25;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Hot with some sun;35;23;NNE;15;40%;9%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-7;-13;A little snow;-8;-17;NW;26;71%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;2;1;Cloudy, a bit of ice;2;-2;SSE;15;68%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;30;21;Hazy sunshine;31;21;NNE;11;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, a t-storm;26;15;A thunderstorm;25;16;NW;9;67%;72%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-4;Snow, windy and cold;-2;-13;WNW;41;71%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;17;9;A stray shower;16;8;SSE;11;77%;91%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with sunshine;-18;-24;Cold with some sun;-20;-26;N;6;85%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;6;0;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-1;NNE;9;55%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;2;-1;A little snow;0;-3;N;12;69%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-8;-13;A bit of snow;-8;-22;NW;16;76%;68%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;W;10;73%;75%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;WNW;11;85%;85%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;14;71%;54%;8

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;11;8;Rain, breezy, mild;14;7;WSW;24;68%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and not as hot;32;19;Sunny and nice;30;17;SSW;16;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;35;24;Partly sunny;34;25;NNE;14;52%;31%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;11;71%;77%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Showers;27;22;NE;6;73%;90%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;9;4;Afternoon rain;7;5;SSW;17;62%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;0;-14;High clouds and cold;-4;-12;WNW;6;43%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;19;11;A passing shower;19;11;S;12;65%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;9;Partial sunshine;19;9;SE;5;78%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NE;13;60%;44%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;0;-3;Partly sunny;2;-3;ENE;21;38%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Rain and snow shower;4;2;S;17;93%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;27;23;E;14;80%;79%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Sunny and nice;22;10;SSE;11;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;14;6;Partly sunny;15;7;ESE;7;72%;37%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;2;1;A bit of snow;3;2;SSE;13;79%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little rain;15;13;A shower or two;17;13;S;11;93%;82%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;22;17;Showers and t-storms;21;18;ENE;18;74%;84%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;23;Some sun, a shower;29;24;SSE;14;72%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny;24;16;N;15;65%;0%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Mostly sunny;23;6;W;6;25%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;14;Sunny;30;15;SW;14;42%;41%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower or two;28;22;N;7;79%;74%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds;17;12;A passing shower;15;12;SSW;8;80%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;3;A little p.m. rain;9;7;E;8;84%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;0;-10;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;N;4;33%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Rain and drizzle;7;5;NE;20;74%;98%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NNE;7;81%;71%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;A little a.m. rain;6;-2;WSW;15;85%;58%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A stray shower;29;25;ESE;19;74%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;4;2;Spotty showers;3;2;ESE;13;97%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NNE;19;56%;19%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;25;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;18;SW;13;63%;66%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;3;0;Rain and snow shower;3;2;SE;16;80%;77%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sunshine;17;2;Brief a.m. showers;6;1;ENE;7;78%;88%;0

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;12;0;Mostly sunny;8;1;NNE;7;74%;53%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;12;3;NE;8;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;19;12;A couple of showers;17;13;SSW;18;59%;92%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;13;2;E;7;55%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, windy, chilly;8;1;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;0;NNW;24;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-6;-12;Inc. clouds;-11;-20;NNW;33;69%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable clouds;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;11;WSW;21;63%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;20;14;Partly sunny;21;11;WSW;29;64%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-21;-31;Cold with sunshine;-19;-29;NNW;12;81%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;9;3;Rain and drizzle;8;6;NE;6;61%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;9;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;5;SSE;11;53%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;29;18;Lots of sun, warm;31;19;N;6;51%;40%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Rain and snow shower;4;1;S;18;75%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Bit of rain, snow;6;2;A passing shower;7;2;S;18;84%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;25;18;Spotty showers;23;18;E;11;80%;98%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;29;22;Mostly cloudy;29;21;NNW;9;74%;44%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;5;-6;Sunny;4;-3;ENE;3;59%;31%;2

