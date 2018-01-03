Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;76;A morning shower;89;76;SSW;6;71%;63%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and some clouds;75;63;Low clouds;74;60;WNW;12;57%;0%;1

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;57;44;Cloudy with a shower;53;44;ENE;7;86%;79%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sun, some clouds;64;54;Sunny and pleasant;67;52;SW;7;69%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;48;43;Afternoon rain;49;41;WSW;13;90%;85%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;36;23;Periods of sun;27;13;NNE;1;91%;6%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;54;41;Partly sunny;49;35;ESE;6;68%;26%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;18;-11;Sunny, but colder;7;-17;ESE;6;74%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;90;63;Sunshine;92;68;ENE;7;46%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;57;44;Rain in the morning;52;40;NNW;13;78%;75%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;75;68;Rain;73;67;N;19;90%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;64;40;Mostly sunny;65;48;ESE;7;48%;50%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;S;4;81%;71%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;82;61;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;E;5;50%;2%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;89;76;Mostly sunny;93;75;N;5;55%;31%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;54;Partly sunny;68;50;W;15;63%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;36;23;Cloudy and chilly;32;18;WNW;5;18%;3%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;48;38;Clouds and sun;49;39;SSE;5;71%;21%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain tapering off;48;42;A shower;46;41;S;15;74%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;65;47;Afternoon showers;66;48;NNW;5;77%;97%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A t-storm in spots;77;65;NE;8;78%;68%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain, snow;43;40;Rather cloudy, mild;47;39;SSW;8;74%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;47;42;Mild with heavy rain;53;42;WSW;9;77%;89%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;47;32;Periods of sun;44;28;WSW;5;64%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;45;37;Clouds and sun, mild;47;38;S;6;64%;58%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Abundant sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;NNW;10;42%;20%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A thunderstorm;86;67;A t-storm around;85;63;NE;4;43%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;42;25;Becoming cloudy;42;31;NW;6;40%;26%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;68;55;Sunlit and breezy;65;58;SSW;17;46%;57%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;87;64;Partly sunny;81;65;SSE;14;62%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;83;66;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;E;4;49%;3%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Partly sunny;87;70;ENE;6;64%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;15;2;Partly sunny, frigid;12;0;NW;12;72%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;90;73;Rather cloudy;91;71;NNE;11;57%;1%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow and rain;41;35;Spotty showers;39;33;W;9;85%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;78;66;Partly sunny;78;68;NNE;9;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny, not as cold;45;25;Partly sunny;45;27;SE;4;47%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;Heavy showers;86;77;WNW;8;85%;86%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;61;42;Hazy sun;70;45;SE;4;59%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;51;24;Periods of sun;49;27;SW;6;22%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;NW;5;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNW;4;70%;70%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;47;40;A little rain;46;36;WSW;19;91%;72%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;64;40;Rain and drizzle;49;36;NNE;7;37%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and nice;68;54;Sunny and pleasant;66;54;W;12;79%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;72;67;Rain and drizzle;72;68;SE;5;90%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;76;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;SSE;9;63%;13%;13

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;74;62;Some sun, a shower;70;59;N;10;52%;66%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;38;33;Bit of rain, snow;36;35;SE;13;92%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;92;75;SSE;5;65%;58%;7

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;75;64;Overcast;70;63;ENE;8;73%;44%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;81;70;Partly sunny;81;67;ENE;13;53%;16%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;83;58;Mostly sunny;83;56;E;5;37%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;70;41;Showers around;65;41;NNE;4;52%;97%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;52;44;A stray shower;52;42;N;6;85%;56%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm or two;92;78;WSW;9;74%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Pleasant and warmer;85;72;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;N;9;55%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;55;An afternoon shower;83;56;ENE;5;32%;42%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;48;23;A shower, colder;40;19;NW;4;50%;48%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Hazy sunshine;80;55;W;9;49%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;32;Plenty of sunshine;64;32;S;4;52%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;N;15;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;41;39;A passing shower;42;37;S;7;77%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;85;75;Spotty showers;81;75;NNE;7;63%;84%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;87;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;71;W;5;79%;88%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;75;50;Hazy sunshine;73;51;NNW;6;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a shower;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;E;3;80%;83%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;40;A t-storm in spots;57;41;NW;9;67%;67%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;Sunny and less humid;87;70;SW;5;71%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;74;67;Clearing;74;66;S;6;74%;15%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;64;54;Sun and clouds;61;56;SW;6;80%;70%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, windy;51;43;Cloudy, rain ending;54;39;WSW;16;81%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;53;Partly sunny;73;56;NE;4;53%;11%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;76;Variable cloudiness;83;74;WSW;6;78%;56%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mild with some sun;61;44;Periods of sun;56;44;WSW;8;78%;37%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;A morning shower;88;81;NNE;10;69%;71%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;83;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;NE;6;77%;72%;9

Manila, Philippines;Heavy showers;83;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;ENE;5;78%;66%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;70;53;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;S;8;53%;8%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;43;Periods of sun, nice;72;44;NE;3;46%;13%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds breaking;70;43;Sunshine and cooler;60;42;NNW;14;46%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Bit of rain, snow;35;33;Rain and snow shower;36;33;S;8;81%;78%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;75;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;74;ENE;15;60%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Hot with some sun;95;74;NNE;9;40%;9%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;19;9;A little snow;18;1;NW;16;71%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;A snow squall;36;33;Cloudy, a bit of ice;35;29;SSE;9;68%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;86;70;Hazy sunshine;87;71;NNE;7;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, a t-storm;79;58;A thunderstorm;76;60;NW;6;67%;72%;9

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;28;24;Snow, windy and cold;28;9;WNW;26;71%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;63;48;A stray shower;60;47;SSE;7;77%;91%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder with sunshine;0;-12;Cold with some sun;-4;-15;N;4;85%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;42;32;Partly sunny, chilly;45;31;NNE;6;55%;12%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;35;30;A little snow;33;27;N;7;69%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;18;9;A bit of snow;17;-8;NW;10;76%;68%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;W;6;73%;75%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Showers and t-storms;82;75;WNW;7;85%;85%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;73;A morning shower;87;74;ENE;9;71%;54%;8

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;51;46;Rain, breezy, mild;57;45;WSW;15;68%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and not as hot;90;66;Sunny and nice;85;63;SSW;10;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;95;74;Partly sunny;93;76;NNE;9;52%;31%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;88;77;A t-storm around;91;76;E;7;71%;77%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;87;73;Showers;81;71;NE;4;73%;90%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;48;40;Afternoon rain;45;40;SSW;10;62%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;33;8;High clouds and cold;25;10;WNW;3;43%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;66;51;A passing shower;67;52;S;7;65%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;68;48;Partial sunshine;66;49;SE;3;78%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;88;77;Mostly cloudy;88;78;NE;8;60%;44%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;33;27;Partly sunny;35;27;ENE;13;38%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;38;34;Rain and snow shower;40;36;S;11;93%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;90;74;A t-storm in spots;81;73;E;9;80%;79%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;Sunny and nice;72;50;SSE;7;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;57;44;Partly sunny;59;44;ESE;4;72%;37%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;34;A bit of snow;37;36;SSE;8;79%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little rain;59;55;A shower or two;63;56;S;7;93%;82%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;72;63;Showers and t-storms;70;65;ENE;11;74%;84%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;74;Some sun, a shower;85;75;SSE;9;72%;68%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;Partly sunny;75;60;N;9;65%;0%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;74;40;Mostly sunny;73;42;W;4;25%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;88;57;Sunny;86;58;SW;9;42%;41%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;81;73;A shower or two;82;71;N;4;79%;74%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds;63;53;A passing shower;60;54;SSW;5;80%;84%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;38;A little p.m. rain;48;44;E;5;84%;83%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;33;15;Mostly cloudy;31;21;N;3;33%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Rain and drizzle;45;41;NE;13;74%;98%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;NNE;5;81%;71%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;43;29;A little a.m. rain;42;28;WSW;9;85%;58%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A stray shower;84;76;ESE;12;74%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;39;36;Spotty showers;38;35;ESE;8;97%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;75;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;NNE;12;56%;19%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;76;66;Some sun, pleasant;79;64;SW;8;63%;66%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;37;33;Rain and snow shower;38;36;SE;10;80%;77%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sunshine;63;36;Brief a.m. showers;42;34;ENE;5;78%;88%;0

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;53;33;Mostly sunny;46;34;NNE;5;74%;53%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;52;37;Partly sunny;54;37;NE;5;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;66;54;A couple of showers;63;55;SSW;11;59%;92%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;56;40;Partly sunny;55;36;E;4;55%;4%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, windy, chilly;47;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;32;NNW;15;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;21;10;Inc. clouds;12;-5;NNW;21;69%;36%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable clouds;66;53;Mostly sunny;67;53;WSW;13;63%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;67;57;Partly sunny;69;53;WSW;18;64%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-23;Cold with sunshine;-2;-19;NNW;7;81%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;48;37;Rain and drizzle;47;44;NE;4;61%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;A little p.m. rain;48;41;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;41;SSE;7;53%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;83;65;Lots of sun, warm;87;66;N;3;51%;40%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;37;33;Rain and snow shower;39;34;S;11;75%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Bit of rain, snow;43;36;A passing shower;44;36;S;11;84%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;77;64;Spotty showers;73;64;E;7;80%;98%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly cloudy;84;71;Mostly cloudy;84;69;NNW;6;74%;44%;1

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;40;21;Sunny;39;26;ENE;2;59%;31%;2

