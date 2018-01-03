Badly strained UK hospitals to delay non-urgent procedures

LONDON (AP) — Officials say extreme seasonal pressure on Britain's hospital system means many non-urgent procedures must be put off for weeks.

National Health Service England officials are telling hospitals to delay some procedures to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.

The restrictions are set to last until at least the end of January and are predicted to affect around 55,000 operations.

NHS England director Bruce Keogh says the pressures will continue and may increase because of "early signs" of spreading flu.

Many hospitals are operating at or near full capacity with reports of long waits for treatment in emergency rooms.

NHS England acute care director Keith Willett conceded Wednesday that the situation is not ideal but said the plans in place are adequate to provide needed-care.