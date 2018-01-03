New Zealand vs. West Indies 3rd T20 scoreboard

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday from the third Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies at Bay Oval:

New Zealand won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Walton b Emrit 63

Colin Munro c Hetmyer b Brathwaite 104

Tom Bruce b Br athwaite 23

Anaru Kitchen run out 9

Kane Williamson b Taylor 19

Glenn Phillips not out 7

Mitchell Santner not out 6

Extras (4lb, 7w, 1nb) 12

TOTAL (for five wickets) 243

Overs: 20. Batting time: 92 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-136, 2-191, 3-204, 4-226, 5-226.

Did not bat: Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Jerome Taylor 4-0-53-1 (1nb), Samuel Badree 4-0-51-0 (1w), Ashley Nurse 4-0-43-0, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-50-2 (6w), Rayad Emrit 4-0-42-1.

West Indies

Chadwick Walton c Munro b Southee 0

Chris Gayle c Phillips b Southee 0

Andre Fletcher b Sodhi 46

Rovman Powell c Williamson b Kitchen 16

Shimrom Hetmyer run out 7

Carlos Brathwaite c Bruce b Boult 15

Ashley Nurse not out 14

Rayad Emrit lbw b Sodhi 5

Jerome Taylor c Santner b Boult 13

Samuel Badree c Bruce b Southee 2

Shai Hope absent hurt

Extras (4w, 2nb) 6

TOTAL (all out) 124

Overs: 16.3. Batting time: 74 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-42, 4-49, 5-80, 6-92, 7-99, 8-114, 9-124.

Bowling: Tim Southee 2.3-0-21-3, Trent Boult 4-0-29-2 (3w, 2nb), Anaru Kitchen 4-0-33-1 (1w), Mitchell Santner 2-0-16-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-25-2.

Result: New Zealand wins by 119 runs, wins three-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.