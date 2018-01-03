Taipei City trash collection schedule for CNY holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As Chinese New Year is only six weeks from now, Taipei City’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Tuesday announced the city’s garbage collection schedule for the upcoming holiday.

The DEP also declared the period between January 5 and February 4 as the Year-end Cleanup Period.

The agency urged the public to conduct cleanup of their home surroundings, especially fire lanes and containers with standing water, to help prevent dengue fever.

To dispose large bulk waste such as old furniture and home appliances, residents should call the 1999 Citizen Hotline to schedule pickup times with the agency. The agency reminded the public to not dispose bulky items improperly as they could result in untidiness in the environment and may even disrupt local traffic.

In addition, items that are hard to dismantle such as motorcycle helmets, umbrellas, trophies, or worn-out suitcases (no more than two pieces) can be brought directly to the garbage trucks during the nighttime collection times, the DEP said, adding that these items will be accepted without the need for designated trash bags.

However, to get rid of three or more unwanted suitcases, residents should contact the DEP to schedule pickups in advance, the agency said.

A total of 37 trash collection sites are available across the city’s 12 districts, the agency said. Those who have a schedule conflict with the DEP trash pickup times can also bring their household trash to the venues for disposal.

These sites are open between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Further information on the sites can be found on DEP website (Chinese)

2018 CNY Garbage Collection Schedule Date General Trash Kitchen Waste Recyclable Waste Oversized Items Feb. 13 Tue. ○ ○ ○ ○ Feb. 14 Wed. ○ ○ ○ ○ Feb. 15 Thu. ○ ○ ○ ✕ Feb. 16 Fri. ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ Feb. 17 Sat. ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ Feb. 18 Sun. ✕ ✕ ✕ ✕ Feb. 19 Mon. ○ ○ ○ ✕ Feb. 20 Tue. ○ ○ ○ ✕ Feb. 21 Wed. ✕ ✕ ✕ ○

(The table is based on the DEP's data)