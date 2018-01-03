2 Democrats to be sworn in as senators, narrow GOP majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democrats are set to be sworn into the U.S. Senate, narrowing the Republican majority and complicating efforts by GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to advance the White House's legislative agenda before the November midterm elections.

Doug Jones of Alabama is one of two new members who will take the oath of office on the Senate floor at noon Wednesday.

The other is Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace Democrat Al Franken. Franken resigned effective Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct.

They will narrow the Republican majority to 51-49.

Jones will represent one of the most conservative states and is stressing his desire to work with lawmakers from both parties. He is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in a quarter century.