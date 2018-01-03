Winter storm forecast to dump snow from Florida to Carolinas

Water squirts from a frozen fountain near downtown in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Temperatures plummeted overnight to 2 degrees in the nor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Brutal winter weather is threatening to dump snow and ice on parts of the U.S. South that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mostly along the Southeast's Atlantic coast. Up to an inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow could fall in Tallahassee, Florida, while 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) are possible in parts of North Carolina.
Coastal Savannah, Georgia, hasn't seen measurable snowfall since February 2010. But it could get up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow and sleet Wednesday.
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach urged residents to stay home and off the roads, noting that many Southerners "aren't used to driving in this kind of weather."