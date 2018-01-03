Lake Jiaming in eastern Taiwan to be off limits to hikers for 3 months starting Jan 5

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Lake Jiaming, dubbed “Angel’s Tears,” will be off limits to hikers for about three months, starting January 5 until April 1, to allow the natural ecology and wildlife in the area to recover from adverse impact caused by hikers during the year, according to the Taitung Forest District Office (TFDO).

Lake Jiaming is located at an altitude of 3,310 meters on the southern section of the Central Mountains in Taitung County, eastern Taiwan.

The Lake Jiaming National Trail is 13 kilometers long, and except for the initial part of the trail, most of the trail is located 3,000 meters above sea level.

The TFDO said the Lake Jiaming National Trail is blessed with wide-open prairies and Lake Jiaming, which looks like a gem under sunlight. It has long been a popular trail among hikers in Taiwan.

As the trail is well marked and facilitated with cabins and campgrounds, the numbers of hikers have kept increasing over the years and broken the 20,000 yearly mark in recent years, according to the TFDO.

TFDO Recreation Section Chief Lin Mung-yi (林孟怡) said the Lake Jiaming National Trail will be closed from January 5 to March 31, adding, however, the campground beside the entrance to the trail will remain open.

Lin said the reason why the agency chose winter for the mountains to "rest" is because during the time it could snow and the trail could be frozen, creating hazardous conditions, and also because initiating the rest period will decrease the chances of encounters between bears and humans as Taiwan black bears are more likely to appear in areas at lower altitudes during wintertime.

(Photo credit: CNA)

(photo from Wikimedia Commons)