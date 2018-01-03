Visitors from Taiwan are Vietnam’s forth largest arrival source

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The number of Taiwanese tourists traveling to Vietnam has reached 616,232 in 2017, a growth rate of 21.5% compared to the previous year, ranking the 4th largest source of international arrivals for Vietnam.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the country welcomed 12 million international tourists in 2017, growing 29.1% in comparison with 2016.

During last year, December saw the largest number of international visitors, when 1.28 million international tourists visited the country, up 8.9% from November and 42.2% year-on-year.

The number of Asian tourists surged sharply by 34.4% against the same period last year. According to statistics, approximately 10.91 million foreign tourists arrived in Vietnam by international flights, and over 1.75 million arrived by ground traffic while nearly 260,000 arrived by ferry.

Chinese arrivals reached four million and topped the foreign arrivals in number, followed by South Korean with 2.4 million and Japanese with 800,000.

As for domestic tourists, Vietnam served 73 million domestic guests and generated revenues of VND510 trillion (NT$674 billion) last year.

However, with 10 million international arrivals last year, Vietnam was still inferior to Thailand with 32.6 million foreign tourist arrivals, Malaysia with 26.8 million and Singapore with 16.4 million.