Taiwanese broker sentenced to 3 weeks in Singapore slammer for drunken stupor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese stock broker has been sentenced to three weeks in jail in Singapore for assaulting two people during a drunken rage caught on camera late in 2016, according to The Straits Times.

The 31-year woman, identified as Dina Huang Chih-Yung (黃芝詠), began serving her three-week jail sentence yesterday (Jan. 2) after she admitted to "causing hurt" to a 43-year-old taxi driver named Cheng Teck Wei, on Dec. 7, 2016 during a drunken rampage. She was also fined $1,000 for "abusing" a female security guard identified as Jeiv Anay Alimithu shortly after the altercation with Cheng.

After Huang had consumed at least 700 ml of sake on the evening of the incident and fell asleep in a taxi she took to get back to her hotel. Once she arrived at her destination, she refused to pay the fare, leading the to taxi driver to hold on to her bag to get her to pay what he was due.

A scuffle soon ensued with Huang shouting, slapping and kicking the taxi driver. Once the driver finally gave up, she cursed at him and said that she was going to wait for the police and that she "had a lot of money."

She then went into a restaurant to complain about the taxi driver to an assistant manager. Another scuffle ensued and she soon kicked, struck and bit a female security guard sent by the hotel to try to restrain her.

She eventually passed out just outside of the restaurant.

In court, her lawyer said that she had been upset because the driver had held on her bag. She said that she had drunk alcohol as part of her work commitments, but accepted responsibility for her actions.

She expressed remorse for her deeds and claims that her company was understanding and supportive of her and would "continue to retrain her."

In Singapore, "causing hurt" can result in up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. As for the charge of "abusing" the security guard, the maximum jail sentence is six months and a maximum fine of $5,000.