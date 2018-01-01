  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan officers not involved in spying for China: Ministry of National Defense

Four serving and two retired officers are witnesses

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/03 14:19

Military spokesman Chen Chung-ji explaining the latest spy investigation. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four serving military officers and two retired employees made statements as witness but were not being accused of spying for China in the scandal surrounding a New Party official, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.

The previous day, prosecutors announced they were charging a former Chinese student in Taiwan, who was still appealing a 14-month prison sentence, with using three New Party officials, including spokesman Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠), to set up a spy ring. The politician also denied allegations he had accepted money from the government of China to fund his online activities and to contact potential spies in the military.

The ministry said that four serving officers and two retired ones had been investigated in the matter, but were only listed as witnesses, not as defendants. A spokesman did not respond to journalists’ queries about the rank of those involved.

Their contacts with the New Party suspects had only happened online, with some of them expressing “likes” for some of their posts. Since the judiciary was already investigating the affair, the ministry was unable to reveal more details, the Central News Agency reported.

The military spokesman said special attention would be paid to educating officers about the dangers of online contacts, while the bank accounts and China travels of relatives would also be looked at.
spy
Ministry of National Defense
Chinese spies
New Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's New Party spokesman rejects allegations about funding from China
2018/01/02 20:22
Taiwan charges Chinese student with using New Party spokesman
2018/01/02 16:30
Taiwan's Air Force preparing to equip F-16V jets with new Sidewinder missiles
2017/12/27 20:46
Taiwan Ministry of National Defense publishes bi-annual report
2017/12/26 17:20
Incursions of Chinese aircraft and navy ships reached nearly 30 times since last August 
2017/12/26 16:28