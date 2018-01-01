Taiwan officers not involved in spying for China: Ministry of National Defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four serving military officers and two retired employees made statements as witness but were not being accused of spying for China in the scandal surrounding a New Party official, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.

The previous day, prosecutors announced they were charging a former Chinese student in Taiwan, who was still appealing a 14-month prison sentence, with using three New Party officials, including spokesman Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠), to set up a spy ring. The politician also denied allegations he had accepted money from the government of China to fund his online activities and to contact potential spies in the military.

The ministry said that four serving officers and two retired ones had been investigated in the matter, but were only listed as witnesses, not as defendants. A spokesman did not respond to journalists’ queries about the rank of those involved.

Their contacts with the New Party suspects had only happened online, with some of them expressing “likes” for some of their posts. Since the judiciary was already investigating the affair, the ministry was unable to reveal more details, the Central News Agency reported.

The military spokesman said special attention would be paid to educating officers about the dangers of online contacts, while the bank accounts and China travels of relatives would also be looked at.