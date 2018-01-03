|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|39
|29
|8
|2
|60
|146
|93
|16-3-1
|13-5-1
|8-2-0
|Washington
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|128
|117
|16-5-0
|9-8-3
|7-3-1
|New Jersey
|39
|22
|10
|7
|51
|123
|116
|12-5-3
|10-5-4
|3-4-0
|Boston
|38
|22
|10
|6
|50
|119
|95
|13-5-3
|9-5-3
|6-1-2
|Columbus
|41
|23
|15
|3
|49
|115
|115
|14-7-0
|9-8-3
|8-5-2
|Toronto
|41
|23
|16
|2
|48
|135
|120
|11-6-0
|12-10-2
|5-3-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|123
|109
|15-6-3
|6-7-2
|6-4-3
|Carolina
|39
|18
|13
|8
|44
|110
|119
|10-4-4
|8-9-4
|4-3-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|137
|144
|12-4-3
|8-12-1
|5-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|41
|20
|18
|3
|43
|116
|129
|12-6-1
|8-12-2
|7-3-0
|Philadelphia
|39
|16
|15
|8
|40
|107
|114
|8-8-4
|8-7-4
|1-1-4
|Florida
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|109
|126
|10-6-3
|7-11-2
|6-3-1
|Detroit
|38
|15
|16
|7
|37
|104
|119
|8-6-6
|7-10-1
|4-8-2
|Montreal
|40
|16
|20
|4
|36
|101
|126
|9-8-3
|7-12-1
|8-4-1
|Ottawa
|37
|12
|17
|8
|32
|98
|128
|7-7-5
|5-10-3
|3-6-2
|Buffalo
|39
|10
|20
|9
|29
|86
|129
|5-10-3
|5-10-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|38
|27
|9
|2
|56
|135
|106
|17-2-1
|10-7-1
|11-1-0
|Los Angeles
|40
|24
|11
|5
|53
|120
|91
|11-5-3
|13-6-2
|5-4-3
|Winnipeg
|41
|23
|11
|7
|53
|136
|113
|14-3-1
|9-8-6
|7-3-2
|St. Louis
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|122
|104
|14-8-0
|11-7-2
|6-4-1
|Nashville
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|123
|107
|12-4-2
|11-7-3
|10-3-2
|Dallas
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|123
|114
|14-5-1
|8-11-2
|7-9-0
|San Jose
|37
|21
|12
|4
|46
|102
|93
|12-6-2
|9-6-2
|8-2-3
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|114
|115
|10-8-3
|9-6-5
|6-3-4
|Minnesota
|40
|21
|16
|3
|45
|115
|114
|13-4-2
|8-12-1
|6-7-0
|Colorado
|39
|20
|16
|3
|43
|126
|122
|13-7-1
|7-9-2
|5-5-1
|Chicago
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|112
|106
|10-5-2
|8-9-4
|4-6-2
|Calgary
|39
|19
|16
|4
|42
|108
|114
|10-11-0
|9-5-4
|6-5-1
|Edmonton
|40
|17
|20
|3
|37
|114
|131
|8-12-1
|9-8-2
|5-2-0
|Vancouver
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|106
|132
|7-12-3
|9-7-2
|4-8-1
|Arizona
|41
|9
|27
|5
|23
|94
|146
|4-13-1
|5-14-4
|1-6-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Washington 5, Carolina 4, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 4, Montreal 1
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, SO
Minnesota 5, Florida 1
Columbus 2, Dallas 1
Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 0
Vegas 3, Nashville 0
Anaheim 5, Vancouver 0
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.