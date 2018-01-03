  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/03 12:51
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 39 29 8 2 60 146 93
Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95
Toronto 41 23 16 2 48 135 120
Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126
Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119
Montreal 40 16 20 4 36 101 126
Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128
Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
New Jersey 39 22 10 7 51 123 116
Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 13 5 47 123 109
Carolina 39 18 13 8 44 110 119
N.Y. Islanders 40 20 16 4 44 137 144
Pittsburgh 41 20 18 3 43 116 129
Philadelphia 39 16 15 8 40 107 114
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113
St. Louis 42 25 15 2 52 122 104
Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104
Dallas 41 22 16 3 47 123 114
Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114
Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122
Chicago 38 18 14 6 42 112 106
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106
Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91
San Jose 37 21 12 4 46 102 93
Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126
Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Washington 5, Carolina 4, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 4, Montreal 1

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Minnesota 5, Florida 1

Columbus 2, Dallas 1

Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.