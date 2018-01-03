Ovechkin's 2nd goal lifts Capitals over Hurricanes 5-4 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 26th goal 1:57 into overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Ovechkin also tied it with 7:15 left in regulation, with Nicklas Backstrom assisting on both goals. Alex Chiasson, Devante Smith-Pelly and Dmitry Orlov each scored for the Capitals, who went to overtime for the sixth time in eight games.

Teuvo Teravainen and Elias Lindholm scored in the third period, and Victor Rask had two goals for the Hurricanes, who trailed by two midway through the second. They rallied to take a short-lived lead midway through the third before Ovechkin struck twice to end their six-game home winning streak.

After Sebastian Aho hit the post in OT for Carolina, Ovechkin headed the other way and fired a shot from the right circle that beat Cam Ward to end it.

Braden Holtby stopped 34 shots for the Capitals.

PENGUINS 5, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary scored in a four-goal second period to lead Pittsburgh past scuffling Philadelphia.

Ryan Reaves and Tom Kuhnhackl also scored in the second to help the Penguins beat their in-state rivals again. Both teams started the night outside the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Flyers goalie Brian Elliott, making his 14th straight start, allowed the four goals on just eight shots in the second period and was yanked for Michal Neuvirth in the third.

Pittsburgh lost goalie Tristan Jarry to an injury in the second. Jarry appeared to take a stiff shot off his blocker hand and was checked by the team trainer. Matt Murray kept the Flyers scoreless the rest of the way.

The Penguins' scoring burst came in just four minutes and they needed only 40 seconds during that span to score twice and take a 3-1 lead.

Jamie Oleksiak added a power-play goal in the third to seal Pittsburgh's fourth win in 11 games.

Jordan Weal scored for the Flyers.

BRUINS 5, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrice Bergeron had the go-ahead goal in the second period and the surging Boston Bruins scored three times in the third to pull away from New York.

Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand, Tim Schaller and Noel Acciari also scored for the Bruins, who are 7-0-2 in their last nine games. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

Jordan Eberle had New York's goal and Jaroslav Halak finished with 33 saves as the Islanders lost their third straight. Josh Bailey was held without a point, ending his career-high streak at 11 games.

The Bruins improved to 12-1-2 in their last 15 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

LIGHTNING 2, MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his NHL-best sixth shutout of the season to lead Tampa Bay over Toronto.

Vasilevskiy got his league-leading 26th win, and Cedrick Paquette and Alex Killorn scored for the Lightning, who won for the 12th time in 14 games.

Frederik Andersen had 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost their third straight and are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games.

SHARKS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Timo Meier scored twice and San Jose rebounded from its worst loss of the season with a victory over slumping Montreal.

Joe Thornton and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for the Sharks (21-12-4), who were coming off a 6-0 setback Sunday in Dallas. San Jose has won four of five.

Andrew Shaw scored for Montreal (16-20-4), which has lost five straight games and scored just four goals during that span.

Aaron Dell made 30 saves and has won six consecutive starts.

WILD 5, PANTHERS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Cullen and Eric Staal each scored twice as Minnesota stopped Florida's five-game winning streak.

Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for Minnesota, which has won three of four. Charlie Coyle added an empty-net goal and Jared Spurgeon had three assists. Zach Parise made his season debut for the Wild after missing the first 39 games while recovering from back surgery.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 14th goal for Florida. James Reimer stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced before leaving in the second period with an injury.

