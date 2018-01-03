Extremely cold air mass to arrive in Taiwan next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Northern Taiwan has enjoyed balmy temperatures after the New Year holiday, but the good weather will not last long as another front is forecast to send the mercury down by three to four degrees Celsius after late Thursday along with a higher chance of precipitation, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The mercury is expected to fall further next Monday as a strong cold snap is said to arrive and is likely set a record low for this winter.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said in his blog that an extremely cold air mass is going southwards and will arrive next Monday, January 8, and that is expected to send the mercury plummet to the lowest level of this winter after Tuesday, January 9, based on the simulation results carried out by ECMWF.

The extremely cold air mass is expected to blanket Taiwan until next Friday, January 12. His forecast did not indicate for how low the temperature will be.

The CWB forecasts sunny weather for northern and central Taiwan on Wednesday, January 03, with highs of 25 degrees Celsius in Taipei City, 26 degrees in Hsinchu, 25 degrees in Taichung and Chiayi, but northeastern regions are expected to see occasional rain. Starting from late Thursday, under the influence of a cold front, the temperature is likely to go down by three to four degrees Celsius with a slightly higher chance of rain.