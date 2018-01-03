Hikers urged not to toss fruit peels on Taiwan's mountain trails

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hikers are being urged not to toss fruit peels and other food waste on Yushan and other alpine trails in Taiwan as the cold temperatures act as a "refrigerator" that prevents such refuse from decomposing as quickly as they may think, possibly endangering wildlife, reported CNA.

Chang Ya-tzu (張雅慈), Director of the Yushan National Park Management Office, said that because hikers think food waste will decompose quickly, they have been littering the mountain with banana peels, orange rinds, zongzi strings and leaves, and corn cobs.

Chang said that in fact, because of the cold temperatures at high altitudes on the mountains, fruit skins do not easily decompose because "it's like they are being stored in a refrigerator." They may finally naturally decompose after many months, but they may retain pesticide residues which may harm the animals, and the presence of the food may alter the foraging habits of wildlife.

Chang recalled an encounter with a hiker who tossed a banana peel off the Baimulin Observation Deck. When she asked the tourist not to litter, the person responded by saying, "fruit skins will rot, why can't I throw them away?"

However, after Chang explained that the fruit does not easily break down in the cold mountain air, the tourist actually hopped over the fence, climbed down the mountainside and retrieved the banana peel. The tourist then surprised Chang by saying, "after I heard your explanation, I accept it."