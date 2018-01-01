  1. Home
Pokémon Go will finally hit the market in China

Permission to launch Pokémon Go in China granted just in time for upcoming Harry Potter game

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/03 12:53

Pokémon Go travels to China. (Photo: Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two years after the initial launch of Pokémon Go, a partnership deal inked Tuesday will allow the smartphone game to be released in China, reports CNA.

The partnership deal is between Niantic, the Pokémon Go video game developer, and NetEase, a Chinese Internet technology company. Chinese regulations mandate foreign firms planning to launch digital ventures in China first become partners with a local company.

A launch date has yet to be set though Pokémon Go Hub estimates it will be in the first part of 2018.


Pokémon Go to cross over the Great Firewall of China. (Photo: Pokémon Go Hub) 

Niantic is concurrently working on their next major launch, the Harry Potter themed augmented reality game, Wizards Unite, slotted for release in the latter half of 2018. Their new partnership with NetEase should permit the game to be released for Chinese audiences in step with major launch dates.

Though the success of Pokémon Go put Niantic in the black and with capital to expand, future competition can be expected from Google, Apple, Facebook, Snap, and Alibaba as augmented reality software continues to develop, says the BBC.
Pokemon GO
China

