All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 39 29 8 2 60 146 93 16-3-1 13-5-1 8-2-0 Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117 16-5-0 9-8-3 7-3-1 New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113 12-5-3 10-5-3 3-4-0 Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95 13-5-3 9-5-3 6-1-2 Toronto 41 23 16 2 48 135 120 11-6-0 12-10-2 5-3-1 N.Y. Rangers 39 21 13 5 47 123 109 15-6-3 6-7-2 6-4-3 Columbus 40 22 15 3 47 113 114 14-7-0 8-8-3 8-5-2 Carolina 39 18 13 8 44 110 119 10-4-4 8-9-4 4-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 40 20 16 4 44 137 144 12-4-3 8-12-1 5-4-1 Pittsburgh 41 20 18 3 43 116 129 12-6-1 8-12-2 7-3-0 Philadelphia 39 16 15 8 40 107 114 8-8-4 8-7-4 1-1-4 Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126 10-6-3 7-11-2 6-3-1 Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119 8-6-6 7-10-1 4-8-2 Montreal 40 16 20 4 36 101 126 9-8-3 7-12-1 8-4-1 Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128 7-7-5 5-10-3 3-6-2 Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129 5-10-3 5-10-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106 16-2-1 10-7-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 40 23 11 6 52 134 110 14-3-1 9-8-5 7-3-1 Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104 12-4-2 11-6-3 10-3-2 Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91 11-5-3 12-6-2 4-4-3 St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102 13-8-0 11-7-2 6-4-1 Dallas 40 22 15 3 47 122 112 14-4-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 37 21 12 4 46 102 93 12-6-2 9-6-2 8-2-3 Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114 13-4-2 8-12-1 6-7-0 Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115 10-8-3 8-6-5 5-3-4 Chicago 38 18 14 6 42 112 106 10-5-2 8-9-4 4-6-2 Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114 10-11-0 9-5-4 6-5-1 Colorado 38 19 16 3 41 123 120 12-7-1 7-9-2 4-5-1 Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126 8-11-1 9-8-2 5-1-0 Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127 7-11-3 9-7-2 4-7-1 Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146 4-13-1 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Washington 5, Carolina 4, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 5, Florida 1

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.