|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|39
|29
|8
|2
|60
|146
|93
|Washington
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|128
|117
|New Jersey
|38
|22
|10
|6
|50
|121
|113
|Boston
|38
|22
|10
|6
|50
|119
|95
|Toronto
|41
|23
|16
|2
|48
|135
|120
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|123
|109
|Columbus
|40
|22
|15
|3
|47
|113
|114
|Carolina
|39
|18
|13
|8
|44
|110
|119
|N.Y. Islanders
|40
|20
|16
|4
|44
|137
|144
|Pittsburgh
|41
|20
|18
|3
|43
|116
|129
|Philadelphia
|39
|16
|15
|8
|40
|107
|114
|Florida
|38
|17
|16
|5
|39
|108
|121
|Detroit
|38
|15
|16
|7
|37
|104
|119
|Montreal
|40
|16
|20
|4
|36
|101
|126
|Ottawa
|37
|12
|17
|8
|32
|98
|128
|Buffalo
|39
|10
|20
|9
|29
|86
|129
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|37
|26
|9
|2
|54
|132
|106
|Winnipeg
|40
|23
|11
|6
|52
|134
|110
|Nashville
|38
|23
|10
|5
|51
|123
|104
|Los Angeles
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|115
|91
|St. Louis
|41
|24
|15
|2
|50
|119
|102
|Dallas
|40
|22
|15
|3
|47
|122
|112
|San Jose
|37
|21
|12
|4
|46
|102
|93
|Anaheim
|40
|18
|14
|8
|44
|109
|115
|Minnesota
|39
|20
|16
|3
|43
|110
|113
|Chicago
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|112
|106
|Calgary
|39
|19
|16
|4
|42
|108
|114
|Colorado
|38
|19
|16
|3
|41
|123
|120
|Edmonton
|39
|17
|19
|3
|37
|114
|126
|Vancouver
|39
|16
|18
|5
|37
|106
|127
|Arizona
|41
|9
|27
|5
|23
|94
|146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Washington 5, Carolina 4, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 4, Montreal 1
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.