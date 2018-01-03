The tough gets going, Jeremy Lin welcomes 2018

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Taiwanese descent Jeremy Lin (林書豪) posted an Instagram post sharing how his 2017 went and his motto for 2018.

He mentioned in his post, "Comfort is the enemy of progress. Don't run from adversity, beast it!"

Back in October 2017 at Brooklyn Nets' season opener at Indianapolis, Lin ruptured his right patellar tendon after a drive to the rim. Lin's injury is among the most serious a basketball player can sustain.

The Brooklyn Nets are working closely with Fortius, the sports institute located in suburban Vancouver where Lin is undergoing rehabilitation.