Photo exhibition marks birth centenary of Venerable Bakula Rinpoche

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- To celebrate the birth centenary of Venerable Bakula Rinpoche, a photo exhibition on his life is being held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) in the national capital.

Being organized by the East Asia Program Unit of the Center, it was inaugurated on Dec. 20, 2017, and will go on until Jan. 7, 2018.

Venerable Bakula Rinpoche was a monk-activist, who helped the cause of peace and spread of the teaching of Lord Buddha in different parts of the world. He was associated with many national and international organizations working for world peace, environmental conservation and inter-faith dialogue.

His role was pivotal in reigniting the light of Dharma among people in different countries who were denied their spiritual freedom by authoritarian communist regimes. His contributions in the revival of Buddhism in many countries including Mongolia, Russia and China speak volumes of his great personality.

His legacy of loving compassion and dedication to serve the poor and needy will continue to inspire the future generations.