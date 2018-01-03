Cinnamon can cut weight

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Cinnamon, the common household spice, can help reduce weight as well as improve metabolism by making the fat cells burn energy, a study has found.

According to Jun Wu, Research Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan, said, "Cinnamon has been part of our diets for thousands of years, and people generally enjoy it." "So, if it can help protect against obesity, too, it may offer an approach to metabolic health that is easier for patients to adhere to," Wu said.

The findings showed that cinnamaldehyde, an essential oil that gives cinnamon its flavor,improves metabolic health by acting directly on fat cells, or adipocytes, inducing them to start burning energy through a process called thermogenesis.