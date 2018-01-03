  1. Home
Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal in Premier Badminton League

Another win from World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/03 10:38

Image from PBL India Official Twitter

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu-ying beats India's Saina Nehwal 15-5,15-14 at the Premier Badminton League's third edition held in at New Delhi's Siri Fort Complex. 

Saina struggled in the first game against the World No. 1 Tai and lost the first game 5-15. However, Saina turned up with all her grit and put Tai to the test by using her backcourt strength, bringing the game point to 14-12.

Just as Saina was ready to win the second game, Tai made use of her deceptive strokes not just to level the score. Tai won the game 15-14 and took the match's victory.

Tai is known for her deceptive strokes as you would not know where she hits till the shuttle crosses the net.
Tai Tzu-ying
Badminton
Premier Badminton League
Saina Nehwal

