Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 3 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Prosecutors: Zhou Hongxu allegedly developing spy network in Taiwan



@China Times: Cabinet might be reshuffled around Lunar New Year holiday



@Liberty Times: New Party spokesman accused of helping develop Chinese spy network in Taiwan



@Apple Daily: New Party spokesman accused of helping develop Chinese spy network in Taiwan



@Economic Daily News: Taiwan dollar, shares rise on influx of hot money



@Commercial Times: Taiwan dollar appreciates against greenback by NT$0.22 on first trading day of 2018