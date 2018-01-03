Expansion LAFC signs veteran MLS defender Jordan Harvey

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran MLS defender Jordan Harvey has signed with the expansion Los Angeles Football Club.

LAFC announced its latest player acquisition Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Harvey is an Orange County native who played at UCLA before embarking on a 13-year MLS career with Vancouver, Philadelphia and Colorado. He scored one goal in 28 games with the Whitecaps last season, and he has 11 goals in 270 career MLS games.

Harvey joins central defenders Walker Zimmerman and Laurent Ciman on a potentially veteran-laden back line for LAFC, which will begin play in March as MLS' 23rd franchise.