WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Pep Guardiola was eager to discover how Manchester City would react to seeing its long winning run in the Premier League come to an end. A goal after 38 seconds — the quickest of the season — and a convincing 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday was an emphatic response. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 539 words, photos. With separates on Tuesday's four EPL games.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER CHARGED

LONDON — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was charged on Tuesday for his conduct inside the match officials' changing room following a Premier League game in which his team conceded a contentiously awarded. SENT: 226 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at the amount of games played in the Premier League over the festive period, saying the schedule is going to "kill" the players. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 351 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--WEAH'S WORLD

George Weah's soccer talent took him from a slum surrounded by swamps in Liberia to superstardom in Paris, Milan and London, becoming the first and still only African to win FIFA's world player of the year award. That's only half the story. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 801 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

NAPLES, Italy — Serie A leader Napoli was eliminated from the Italian Cup after a 2-1 defeat at home to Atalanta on Tuesday. SENT: 275 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-ATLETICO-COSTA

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone finally has his favorite striker back at the club. Now expectations are high in the Spanish capital that Diego Costa can again make Atletico a title winner. SENT: 821 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA-JESUS. Gabriel Jesus to miss 4-6 weeks, says Guardiola. SENT: 77 words, photo.

GOLF:

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-LOOKAHEAD

KAPALUA, Hawaii — The PGA Tour rings in the new year at Kapalua for the 20th straight time. After all these years, the one moment that stands above all others was the titanic battle between Tiger Woods and Ernie Els in 2000. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 902 words, photos.

GLF--SPIETH ENGAGED

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jordan Spieth now can remember 2017 for a silver jug and a diamond ring. Spieth confirmed Tuesday that he proposed to longtime girlfriend Anne Verret, and while he kept the details to a minimum, she said yes. SENT: 384 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--QATAR OPEN

DOHA, Qatar — Borna Coric beat second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (8) in the first of a series of upsets at the Qatar Open on Tuesday. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 298 words.

Also:

— TEN--MAHARASHTRA OPEN. Haase beats Kavcic in 1st round of Maharashtra Open. SENT: 139 words.

OTHER STORIES:

— FBN--BENGALS-LEWIS. Bengals give coach Marvin Lewis 2-year extension. By Joe Kay. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— LUG--RUSSIA DOPING-LUGE SANCTIONS. Russian lugers banned by IOC avoid sanctions from luge body. SENT: 129 words.

— US--VINNY PAZ. Ex-boxer Vinny Paz accused of beating up, biting man. SENT: 245 words, photo.

— FBN--PACKERS-SHAKEUP. Stable Packers embark on offseason of change with GM search. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 741 words.

