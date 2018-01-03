Cabinet official: Immigration plans may include citizenship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security secretary says the White House would consider immigration legislation that includes a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young people who have been temporarily shielded from deportation.

Kirstjen Nielsen told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the administration was not endorsing such a plan but would consider any legislation passed by Congress.

She said the administration has no fixed ideas about what it wants in return. But she said a wall on the Mexico border is a high priority.

She noted that citizenship for the young people is one possibility that members of Congress are considering.

In September, Trump said that he wouldn't consider citizenship for DACA recipients.