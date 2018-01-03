Thomas coming off bench in debut with Cavs, could start soon

CLEVELAND (AP) — The seven-month wait for Isaiah Thomas is almost over.

The All-Star point guard is making his debut with Cleveland on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, returning to the floor for the first time since May 19.

Thomas missed the Cavs' first 36 games while recovering from a hip injury that knocked him out of last season's playoffs with Boston. Thomas was traded to the Cavs during the offseason in the blockbuster swap for Kyrie Irving. He will initially come off the bench for the Cavs, but could be starting as early as this weekend.

The Cavs are at Orlando on Saturday.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Thomas' minutes will be restricted as he works himself back into playing shape.

"Once the minutes restriction is off, once the back-to-back thing is off and he's able to play a lot of minutes, then it's going to be different," Lue said. "For now, we're just happy to have him back and see who works well together, what happens and just go from there."

Thomas has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Boston.