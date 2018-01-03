BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Swansea 0, Tottenham 2
Tottenham: Fernando Llorente (12), Dele Alli (89).
Halftime: 0-1.
|West Ham 2, West Brom 1
West Ham: Andy Carroll (59, 90).
West Brom: James McClean (30).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Southampton: Shane Long (17).
Crystal Palace: James McArthur (69), Luka Milivojevic (80).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Man City 3, Watford 1
Man City: Raheem Sterling (1), Christian Kabasele (13, og.), Sergio Aguero (63).
Watford: Andre Gray (82).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0
Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves (57), Barry Douglas (59), Diogo Jota (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Fulham 4, Ipswich 1
Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon (69, 74), Aboubakar Kamara (72, 76).
Ipswich: Joe Garner (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Reading 0, Birmingham 2
Birmingham: Jacques Maghoma (24), Sam Gallagher (64).
Halftime: 0-1.