BC-SOC--English Summaries

2018/01/03 06:46
Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Swansea 0, Tottenham 2

Tottenham: Fernando Llorente (12), Dele Alli (89).

Halftime: 0-1.

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

West Ham: Andy Carroll (59, 90).

West Brom: James McClean (30).

Halftime: 0-1.

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Southampton: Shane Long (17).

Crystal Palace: James McArthur (69), Luka Milivojevic (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Man City 3, Watford 1

Man City: Raheem Sterling (1), Christian Kabasele (13, og.), Sergio Aguero (63).

Watford: Andre Gray (82).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship
Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0

Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves (57), Barry Douglas (59), Diogo Jota (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fulham 4, Ipswich 1

Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon (69, 74), Aboubakar Kamara (72, 76).

Ipswich: Joe Garner (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Reading 0, Birmingham 2

Birmingham: Jacques Maghoma (24), Sam Gallagher (64).

Halftime: 0-1.