Box office records made as Broadway says goodbye to 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — The year on Broadway has come to a very sparkly end for theater producers as many shows recorded their most profitable weeks ever despite theater-goers facing bitter cold and some eye-popping ticket prices.

The Broadway League national trade association says 10 shows last week earned more than $2 million, led by "Hamilton," ''The Lion King" and "Wicked," which each pulled in more than $3 million. The year ended with grosses soaring to $1.6 billion, attracting 13.74 million patrons, both yearly records.

New weekly highs were reached by shows including "Come From Away," ''SpongeBob SquarePants," ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," ''The Play That Goes Wrong," ''Waitress" and "The Band's Visit."