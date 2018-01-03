Charges against ex-mayoral aide's son set to be dropped

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — The son of a former aide to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's (dih BLAH'-zee-ohz) wife will have a chance to clear himself from criminal charges that remained after his manslaughter case was dismissed.

Khari Noerdlinger was charged in the 2016 stabbing death of a 16-year-old.

A lawyer for Noerdlinger says a New Jersey judge on Tuesday OK'd the 21-year-old to enter a pretrial program through which his obstruction and weapon charges will be wiped from his record after six months. The attorney says the manslaughter charge was dropped last September after "prosecutorial misconduct" and he will take legal action against the authorities who brought the charges.

Noerdlinger's mother is Rachel Noerdlinger, who resigned in 2014 after a string of damaging disclosures about her personal life.