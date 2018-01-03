  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/03 04:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 325.10 326.70 325.05 325.60 Down 2.35
Feb 328.45 329.15 325.95 326.70 Down 2.35
Mar 329.65 330.95 326.75 327.80 Down 2.25
Apr 329.90 330.00 328.05 328.60 Down 2.25
May 330.90 332.30 328.25 329.25 Down 2.25
Jun 330.90 330.90 329.80 329.95 Down 2.25
Jul 330.30 332.60 329.85 330.55 Down 2.25
Aug 331.50 331.50 330.80 331.20 Down 2.25
Sep 334.50 334.50 330.85 331.65 Down 2.25
Oct 332.35 Down 2.25
Nov 332.75 Down 2.15
Dec 334.60 334.60 331.80 332.85 Down 2.20
Jan 333.25 Down 2.15
Feb 333.60 Down 2.10
Mar 333.80 Down 2.15
Apr 334.05 Down 2.15
May 334.30 Down 2.10
Jun 334.55 Down 2.10
Jul 334.70 Down 2.10
Aug 334.90 Down 2.15
Sep 335.05 Down 2.10
Oct 335.30 Down 2.10
Nov 335.35 Down 2.10
Dec 335.65 Down 2.10
Mar 335.90 Down 2.10
May 335.95 Down 2.10
Jul 336.00 Down 2.10
Sep 336.05 Down 2.10
Dec 336.10 Down 2.10
Mar 336.15 Down 2.10
May 336.20 Down 2.10
Jul 336.25 Down 2.10
Sep 336.30 Down 2.10
Dec 336.35 Down 2.10
Mar 336.40 Down 2.10
May 336.45 Down 2.10
Jul 336.50 Down 2.10
Sep 336.55 Down 2.10
Dec 336.60 Down 2.10