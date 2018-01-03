New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|325.10
|326.70
|325.05
|325.60 Down 2.35
|Feb
|328.45
|329.15
|325.95
|326.70 Down 2.35
|Mar
|329.65
|330.95
|326.75
|327.80 Down 2.25
|Apr
|329.90
|330.00
|328.05
|328.60 Down 2.25
|May
|330.90
|332.30
|328.25
|329.25 Down 2.25
|Jun
|330.90
|330.90
|329.80
|329.95 Down 2.25
|Jul
|330.30
|332.60
|329.85
|330.55 Down 2.25
|Aug
|331.50
|331.50
|330.80
|331.20 Down 2.25
|Sep
|334.50
|334.50
|330.85
|331.65 Down 2.25
|Oct
|332.35 Down 2.25
|Nov
|332.75 Down 2.15
|Dec
|334.60
|334.60
|331.80
|332.85 Down 2.20
|Jan
|333.25 Down 2.15
|Feb
|333.60 Down 2.10
|Mar
|333.80 Down 2.15
|Apr
|334.05 Down 2.15
|May
|334.30 Down 2.10
|Jun
|334.55 Down 2.10
|Jul
|334.70 Down 2.10
|Aug
|334.90 Down 2.15
|Sep
|335.05 Down 2.10
|Oct
|335.30 Down 2.10
|Nov
|335.35 Down 2.10
|Dec
|335.65 Down 2.10
|Mar
|335.90 Down 2.10
|May
|335.95 Down 2.10
|Jul
|336.00 Down 2.10
|Sep
|336.05 Down 2.10
|Dec
|336.10 Down 2.10
|Mar
|336.15 Down 2.10
|May
|336.20 Down 2.10
|Jul
|336.25 Down 2.10
|Sep
|336.30 Down 2.10
|Dec
|336.35 Down 2.10
|Mar
|336.40 Down 2.10
|May
|336.45 Down 2.10
|Jul
|336.50 Down 2.10
|Sep
|336.55 Down 2.10
|Dec
|336.60 Down 2.10