Investigators comb site of Utah bus crash that killed teen

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Investigators planned to comb through the mangled Greyhound bus that went off the road in Utah's desert on New Year's Eve, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring 12 others.

Utah's Highway patrol said in a statement the wreckage would be searched Tuesday but did not immediately respond messages Tuesday morning seeking comment about the investigation and the conditions of the injured.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Steve Salas told the Desert News on Monday that it appears the bus drifted off the shoulder of Interstate 70 and did not appear to break before it crashed about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of the Colorado border and 300 miles (483 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Salas says no drivers witnessed the crash and some bus passengers flagged down a truck driver.