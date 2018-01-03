The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 31, 2017:

1. Blade Runner 2049

2. Dunkirk (2017)

3. The Mountain Between Us

4. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

5. American Made

6. Baywatch

7. It (2017)

8. The Foreigner (2017)

9. Home Again (2017)

10. Wonder Woman (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Home Again (2017)

2. Wind River (2017)

3. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

4. Stronger

5. Brawl In Cell Block 99

6. The Layover

7. Marshall

8. Brad's Status

9. Beyond Skyline

10. Jeepers Creepers 3 (Theatrical Edition)

__

