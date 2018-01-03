Times Square will get permanent protective barriers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city has spent $50 million in protective measures in key locations, including for the installation of 1,500 metal barriers, or bollards.

The rollout will begin in March. Meanwhile, temporary blocks have been set up.

In May, a man said by police to be high on drugs drove through crowds of pedestrians for more than three blocks, killing one. On Halloween, investigators say an Islamic State-inspired attacker drove down a bicycle path, killing eight people before he wrecked the truck and was shot by police.