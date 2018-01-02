Versace's former mansion now a luxury hotel in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Viewers intrigued by the Gianni Versace murder case featured in the new season of "American Crime Story" can retrace the fashion designer's steps at his former mansion in South Beach.

Tourists pose every day for pictures on the steps where Versace was fatally shot by serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 1997.

Versace's former home in the South Beach section of Miami Beach, Florida, is now a boutique hotel, The Villa Casa Casuarina . It still reflects his glamorous designs and opulent lifestyle. Visitors can swim in a pool lined with 24-karat gold tiles, sleep on double-king-sized beds, gaze at the ocean from his rooftop observatory and dine in a restaurant in his former dining room.

The new show, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," premieres Jan. 17 on FX.