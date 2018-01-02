  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/02 23:02
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 38 28 8 2 58 144 93
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 114 94
Toronto 40 23 15 2 48 135 118
Florida 38 17 16 5 39 108 121
Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119
Montreal 39 16 19 4 36 100 122
Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128
Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 40 24 13 3 51 123 113
New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 13 5 47 123 109
Columbus 40 22 15 3 47 113 114
N.Y. Islanders 39 20 15 4 44 136 139
Carolina 38 18 13 7 43 106 114
Pittsburgh 40 19 18 3 41 111 128
Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 40 23 11 6 52 134 110
Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104
St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102
Dallas 40 22 15 3 47 122 112
Minnesota 39 20 16 3 43 110 113
Chicago 38 18 14 6 42 112 106
Colorado 38 19 16 3 41 123 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106
Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91
San Jose 36 20 12 4 44 98 92
Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126
Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.