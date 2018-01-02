Celeb birthdays for the week of Jan. 7-13

Jan. 7: Singer Kenny Loggins is 70. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 69. Actress Erin Gray ("Silver Spoons," ''Buck Rogers in the 25th Century") is 68. Actor Sammo Hung ("Martial Law") is 66. Actor David Caruso is 62. TV anchor Katie Couric is 61. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 59. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's) is 59. Actor David Marciano ("Homeland," ''The Shield") is 58. Actress Hallie Todd ("Lizzie McGuire") is 56. Actor Nicolas Cage is 54. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 53. Actor Rex Lee ("Entourage") is 49. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug ("Cool Runnings," ''Cosby") is 48. Actor Kevin Rahm ("Desperate Housewives," ''Judging Amy") is 47. Jeremy Renner ("The Avengers," ''The Bourne Legacy") is 47. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 44. Actor Dustin Diamond ("Saved By The Bell") is 41. Actor Reggie Austin ("Agent Carter," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 39. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 39. Actress Lauren Cohan ("The Walking Dead") is 36. Actor Brett Dalton ("Marvel's Agents of Shield") is 35. Actor Liam Aiken ("Lemony Snicket") is 28. Actor Marcus Scribner ("black-ish") is 18.

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch ("F Troop") is 95. Former "Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood is 85. Singer Shirley Bassey is 81. Game show host Bob Eubanks ("The Newlywed Game") is 80. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 77. Actress Yvette Mimieux ("The Time Machine," ''Where the Boys Are") is 76. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 74. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 72. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris ("Desperate Housewives") is 63. Actress Michelle Forbes ("True Blood," ''Homicide," ''Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 53. Singer R. Kelly is 51. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 49. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 45. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 42. Actress Amber Benson ("Buffy The Vampire Slayer") is 41. Actress Gaby Hoffman ("Sleepless in Seattle," ''Field of Dreams") is 36. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 35.

Jan. 9: Singer Joan Baez is 77. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 74. Actor John Doman ("Gotham") is 73. Singer Buster Poindexter is 68. Singer Crystal Gayle is 67. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV's "The Closer," ''Spider-Man" movies) is 63. Actress Imelda Staunton ("Harry Potter" movies, "Vera Drake") is 62. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 55. Actress Joely Richardson is 53. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 51. Actor David Costabile ("Billions," ''Breaking Bad") is 51. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 51. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 51. Actress Joey Lauren Adams ("Chasing Amy," ''Big Daddy") is 50. Actress Angela Bettis ("Carrie," ''Girl, Interrupted") is 45. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 40. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 34. Singer Paolo Nutini is 31. Actress Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries") is 29. Actor Basil Eidenbenz (TV's "Victoria") is 25. Actress Kerris Dorsey ("Ray Donovan," ''Brothers and Sisters") is 20. Actor Tyree Brown ("Parenthood") is 14.

Jan. 10: Singer Rod Stewart is 73. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 70. Singer Pat Benatar is 65. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 63. Singer Shawn Colvin is 62. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 59. Actor Evan Handler ("Sex and the City," ''Californication") is 57. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 54. Actress Trini Alvarado is 51. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 40. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 39.

Jan. 11: Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on "The Addams Family," ''Buck Rogers in the 25th Century") is 81. Director Joel Zwick ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") is 76. Country singer Naomi Judd is 72. Actress Phyllis Logan ("Downton Abbey") is 62. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 60. Actress Kim Coles ("Living Single") is 56. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 50. Singer Mary J. Blige is 47. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 47. Actress Amanda Peet is 46. Actress Aja Naomi King ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 33. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 21.

Jan. 12: Actress Katherine MacGregor ("Little House on the Prairie") is 93. Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 79. Actor Anthony Andrews is 70. Actress Kirstie Alley is 67. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 67. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 66. Radio personality Howard Stern is 64. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 60. Actor Oliver Platt is 58. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 53. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 51. Model Vendela is 51. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 48. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 48. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 45. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 45. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 40. Singer Amerie is 38. Actress Naya Rivera ("Glee") is 31. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 25. Singer Ella Henderson is 22.

Jan. 13: Actress Frances Sternhagen is 88. TV personality Nick Clooney is 84. Comedian Rip Taylor is 84. Comedian Charlie Brill is 80. Actor Billy Gray is 80. Actor Richard Moll is 75. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 64. Rhythm-and-blues musician Fred White is 63. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 59. Actor Kevin Anderson is 58. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 57. Rock singer Graham "Suggs" McPherson (Madness) is 57. Country singer Trace Adkins is 56. Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 54. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 52. Actress Suzanne Cryer is 51. Actress Traci Bingham is 50. Actor Keith Coogan is 48. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 48. Actress Nicole Eggert is 46. Actor Ross McCall is 42. Actor Michael Pena is 42. Actor Orlando Bloom is 41. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (TV: "Good Morning America") is 37. Actress Ruth Wilson is 36. Actor Julian Morris is 35. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 28.