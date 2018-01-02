  1. Home
Sophia the robot politely rejects an imaginative proposal of marriage in her first visit to India

Sophia the robot politely rejected an imaginative proposal of marriage during her first visit to India, according to a video release.

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/02 21:04

Sophia the robot politely rejected a proposal of marriage during her first visit to India, according to a video release (photo from YouTube)

Sophia attended a lecture as a guest at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, in India on December 30, 2017.

At the lecture that gathered an audience of more than 3,000 people, Sophia was on stage answering questions from the hostess. In response to the question, "If I was a boy, would you marry me?"  Sophia rejected in a tactful way, saying, "I would have to politely disappoint you. Thank you for the compliment."

When asked if robots will pose threats to human beings, Sophia said that science created her but philosophy would keep improving her. She said humankind should not treat Artificial Intelligence as their competitor, but should work with machines instead.         

Sophia was also asked how many languages she can speak, to which she said that she is only two years old and can speak only English and Chinese, but after a few years, she will be able to speak all languages.

Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. In October 2017, the robot became a Saudi Arabian citizen, the first robot to receive citizenship of any country. 

A file photo of Sophia (photo from Wikipedia)
