Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;88;77;A passing shower;89;76;SSW;7;69%;78%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;77;58;Partly sunny;75;61;WNW;13;63%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;58;42;Rain and drizzle;54;45;ENE;7;87%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;64;54;SW;8;67%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;46;43;Spotty showers;48;41;W;30;76%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;40;30;A snow shower;34;22;ESE;4;78%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up;64;42;Cooler;52;38;E;5;59%;68%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Abundant sunshine;19;-5;Colder with sunshine;8;-8;SE;8;83%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;67;Mostly sunny, nice;89;66;ENE;8;52%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;62;47;Rather cloudy;57;44;W;10;69%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;79;65;A shower;78;67;N;11;68%;74%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;65;41;NNW;7;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;SW;4;78%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;82;62;Clouds and sun, nice;82;61;E;5;59%;20%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;89;74;Sunshine;91;75;NNE;7;58%;42%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;63;51;Partly sunny;67;54;WNW;12;65%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;37;23;Clouds and sun;36;23;NNE;8;16%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;43;35;Partly sunny;47;36;WSW;7;68%;67%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;43;38;Rain tapering off;48;42;WSW;17;73%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;64;49;A touch of rain;66;48;WNW;5;75%;72%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;66;NW;9;74%;81%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;49;31;A little p.m. rain;43;37;WSW;10;80%;69%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;44;42;Spotty showers;48;42;W;20;59%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;34;Mostly cloudy;46;31;WSW;6;69%;39%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;44;31;A little p.m. rain;43;37;WNW;8;72%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with some sun;89;65;Abundant sunshine;91;75;WNW;8;34%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;87;65;Clouds, a t-storm;86;67;ENE;4;44%;63%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;47;28;Sunny, but chilly;43;26;NW;10;37%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;67;51;Mostly sunny;67;54;SW;10;49%;26%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;73;61;Sunny and warmer;84;64;SE;17;48%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;68;Nice with some sun;83;67;ESE;4;52%;9%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;NE;8;72%;25%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;11;5;A bit of a.m. snow;15;2;NW;12;79%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;88;75;Nice with sunshine;89;73;NNE;10;64%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;41;37;Snow and rain;41;36;WNW;14;84%;91%;0

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;77;67;Clouds and sun, nice;77;67;NNE;10;49%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Quite cold;30;20;Sunny and warmer;45;24;NNE;8;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;78;NNE;11;78%;77%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;63;43;Hazy sunshine;70;44;WNW;6;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;40;22;Mostly sunny, milder;50;25;WNW;6;18%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;80;58;Nice with sunshine;78;53;NNW;7;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;90;75;A thunderstorm;90;76;NE;4;74%;66%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;49;40;Spotty showers;48;39;WSW;26;72%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;61;40;Cloudy and warm;63;41;N;8;20%;26%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;69;54;Sunny and pleasant;67;55;WNW;7;76%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;70;65;A little a.m. rain;71;67;SSE;3;88%;83%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;62;Couple of t-storms;75;57;SE;8;68%;70%;13

Havana, Cuba;Not as warm;73;64;A stray shower;73;61;NNW;11;59%;67%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;40;35;A passing shower;37;33;ESE;12;97%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Cloudy;90;75;W;4;66%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;73;63;Turning sunny, nice;73;64;E;9;66%;19%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;ENE;12;54%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;84;57;ENE;5;45%;10%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;70;40;Hazy sunshine;68;42;NE;4;48%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;47;Periods of rain;52;43;N;7;88%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;6;68%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;77;68;Pleasant and warmer;86;70;NNW;7;36%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;88;55;Not as warm;79;55;NE;6;39%;29%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;56;23;Mostly sunny;49;27;NNW;4;33%;5%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;Hazy sunshine;80;55;WNW;4;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;64;33;Mostly sunny;62;32;SW;4;55%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;80;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;NNW;13;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;40;36;Spotty showers;42;40;SSE;10;86%;83%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;An afternoon shower;82;75;NNE;7;71%;76%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;72;A t-storm in spots;86;72;SW;5;73%;71%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunlit and pleasant;78;54;Hazy sunshine;75;51;NW;6;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning showers;86;74;A downpour;88;75;ENE;3;77%;82%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;39;A t-storm in spots;56;41;ESE;8;65%;65%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;SW;5;73%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;75;66;Cloudy;74;66;S;8;75%;13%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;61;53;Partly sunny, nice;63;53;NW;5;84%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;51;44;Partly sunny, windy;50;43;WSW;22;63%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;74;56;Mostly cloudy;74;56;NE;4;36%;12%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;SW;6;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;58;43;Mild with some sun;61;44;WSW;7;76%;29%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;79;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;NNE;6;64%;56%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;83;76;E;5;83%;83%;3

Manila, Philippines;Considerable clouds;83;75;Showers, some heavy;82;76;ENE;7;72%;95%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;72;56;Partial sunshine;70;54;S;11;55%;39%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;70;47;Partly sunny;70;43;NNE;5;42%;30%;5

Miami, United States;A bit of rain;70;63;Clouds breaking;69;45;NW;15;75%;28%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;39;35;Spotty showers;37;33;SSE;7;91%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;86;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;ENE;14;63%;3%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;NNW;8;38%;6%;11

Montreal, Canada;Flurries, very cold;7;5;A bit of a.m. snow;13;9;SE;3;66%;71%;0

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;36;34;A snow squall;37;33;SSE;7;79%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;83;61;Hazy sunshine;87;63;NNE;6;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;82;60;A shower or t-storm;80;61;NE;5;58%;66%;7

New York, United States;Sunny and cold;25;14;Clouds and sun, cold;28;22;N;5;44%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;65;47;A morning shower;63;49;S;6;79%;57%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;10;-10;Mostly sunny, colder;0;-13;NE;4;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;50;38;A morning shower;43;32;NNW;14;49%;51%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;31;19;On-and-off snow;30;28;NE;9;75%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;15;6;A bit of a.m. snow;17;8;SSE;11;77%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SSW;6;76%;65%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm in spots;85;75;W;9;80%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;85;73;A shower or two;86;73;ENE;8;74%;64%;7

Paris, France;A touch of rain;48;46;Spotty showers;52;46;W;19;55%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;100;67;Sunny and cooler;86;66;S;12;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;93;72;High clouds;90;74;N;8;57%;42%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm or two;91;75;S;8;75%;81%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;72;An afternoon shower;87;71;SW;4;59%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;44;35;Rain tapering off;49;40;WSW;16;72%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;32;9;Mostly sunny, chilly;26;7;WNW;6;43%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;65;52;A downpour;65;52;SW;7;66%;84%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny;66;48;E;5;74%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;77;A couple of showers;88;78;NE;9;61%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;39;27;Partly sunny;34;28;E;7;42%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;39;34;A passing shower;37;35;SE;7;92%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and hot;93;79;A little p.m. rain;92;73;WSW;7;64%;89%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;64;42;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;NE;7;35%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;55;34;Clouds and sun;57;43;ESE;5;68%;39%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;40;33;Cloudy;35;34;SE;7;72%;74%;0

San Francisco, United States;More clouds than sun;63;51;A little p.m. rain;59;55;ESE;5;79%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;65;A t-storm in spots;73;63;NE;8;77%;65%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;Mostly sunny;84;72;SSE;9;65%;58%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;N;8;70%;9%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;38;Sunshine, pleasant;73;39;E;4;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;WSW;6;31%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;SSW;4;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;59;53;Low clouds;62;55;NW;4;87%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;46;39;Mostly cloudy;50;40;NNE;7;82%;22%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;36;17;Mostly sunny;33;16;NW;4;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;55;46;Rain and drizzle;46;41;NE;14;82%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NW;6;81%;69%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds breaking;48;34;Mostly cloudy;42;30;SSE;11;78%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower in spots;83;76;ESE;9;75%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;39;32;A passing shower;39;36;ESE;7;85%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;80;68;Not as warm;74;66;SSE;20;67%;69%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;77;64;Mostly cloudy;76;65;ESE;15;64%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow;41;35;A passing shower;37;33;SE;9;82%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;58;35;Cloudy and mild;54;36;ENE;5;45%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;45;33;Sunny and mild;48;32;NE;7;66%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;53;37;Mostly sunny;50;36;W;9;33%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;66;55;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;6;61%;14%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;57;38;Mostly sunny;56;39;SE;3;55%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;50;36;Sunlit and windy;47;35;NW;23;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy, windy;20;7;A little p.m. snow;21;10;WSW;17;68%;84%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;66;55;Spotty showers;64;53;WSW;14;76%;61%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;65;55;Partly sunny, breezy;67;56;WNW;18;71%;12%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-2;-19;Partly sunny, cold;-1;-19;NNW;6;68%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;46;37;Mostly sunny;48;40;NE;3;67%;15%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;48;32;A little p.m. rain;47;40;W;9;57%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;ENE;5;53%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;39;33;Mostly cloudy;37;33;SSE;7;80%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;42;34;Snow and rain;40;36;SW;10;84%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Humid with some sun;75;62;Some sun, pleasant;74;61;NE;9;77%;55%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly cloudy;83;69;NNW;6;66%;44%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;A wintry mix;39;21;Mostly sunny;38;17;E;2;62%;16%;2

