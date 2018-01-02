Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;31;25;A passing shower;32;24;SSW;10;69%;78%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;25;15;Partly sunny;24;16;WNW;21;63%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;15;5;Rain and drizzle;12;7;ENE;12;87%;90%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;16;10;Mostly sunny;18;12;SW;13;67%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;8;6;Spotty showers;9;5;W;49;76%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;5;-1;A snow shower;1;-6;ESE;7;78%;66%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up;18;5;Cooler;11;4;E;8;59%;68%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Abundant sunshine;-7;-21;Colder with sunshine;-14;-22;SE;14;83%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;ENE;12;52%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;8;Rather cloudy;14;7;W;16;69%;44%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;26;18;A shower;26;20;N;18;68%;74%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;18;5;NNW;11;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;7;78%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, comfortable;28;17;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;E;8;59%;20%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Sunshine;33;24;NNE;11;58%;42%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;10;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;19;65%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;Clouds and sun;2;-5;NNE;13;16%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A bit of rain;6;1;Partly sunny;8;2;WSW;11;68%;67%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;6;3;Rain tapering off;9;6;WSW;27;73%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;9;A touch of rain;19;9;WNW;9;75%;72%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;NW;14;74%;81%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;10;-1;A little p.m. rain;6;3;WSW;16;80%;69%;0

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;7;6;Spotty showers;9;6;W;32;59%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;1;Mostly cloudy;8;0;WSW;10;69%;39%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;A little p.m. rain;6;3;WNW;12;72%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with some sun;31;18;Abundant sunshine;33;24;WNW;13;34%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Clouds, a t-storm;30;19;ENE;7;44%;63%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;8;-2;Sunny, but chilly;6;-3;NW;17;37%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;SW;16;49%;26%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;23;16;Sunny and warmer;29;18;SE;27;48%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Nice with some sun;28;20;ESE;6;52%;9%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NE;12;72%;25%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-12;-15;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-17;NW;19;79%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Nice with some sun;31;24;Nice with sunshine;32;23;NNE;15;64%;5%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;5;3;Snow and rain;5;2;WNW;22;84%;91%;0

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;NNE;17;49%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Quite cold;-1;-7;Sunny and warmer;7;-4;NNE;12;39%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNE;17;78%;77%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;17;6;Hazy sunshine;21;6;WNW;10;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;4;-6;Mostly sunny, milder;10;-4;WNW;9;18%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;14;Nice with sunshine;26;11;NNW;11;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;NE;7;74%;66%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Spotty showers;9;4;WSW;42;72%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;16;5;Cloudy and warm;17;5;N;12;20%;26%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;20;13;WNW;11;76%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;21;18;A little a.m. rain;22;19;SSE;5;88%;83%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;16;Couple of t-storms;24;14;SE;13;68%;70%;13

Havana, Cuba;Not as warm;23;18;A stray shower;23;16;NNW;18;59%;67%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;4;2;A passing shower;3;1;ESE;19;97%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Cloudy;32;24;W;6;66%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;23;17;Turning sunny, nice;23;18;E;15;66%;19%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;ENE;20;54%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;ENE;9;45%;10%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;21;5;Hazy sunshine;20;6;NE;6;48%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;9;Periods of rain;11;6;N;11;88%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;10;68%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;25;20;Pleasant and warmer;30;21;NNW;11;36%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;13;Not as warm;26;13;NE;9;39%;29%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;13;-5;Mostly sunny;9;-3;NNW;6;33%;5%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Hazy sunshine;26;13;WNW;7;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;18;0;Mostly sunny;16;0;SW;7;55%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;NNW;21;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Spotty showers;5;4;SSE;16;86%;83%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;An afternoon shower;28;24;NNE;11;71%;76%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;22;SW;8;73%;71%;7

Kolkata, India;Sunlit and pleasant;25;12;Hazy sunshine;24;11;NW;10;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning showers;30;24;A downpour;31;24;ENE;5;77%;82%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;4;A t-storm in spots;13;5;ESE;13;65%;65%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SW;8;73%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;24;19;Cloudy;23;19;S;13;75%;13%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;16;12;Partly sunny, nice;17;12;NW;8;84%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;11;7;Partly sunny, windy;10;6;WSW;35;63%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;24;13;Mostly cloudy;24;13;NE;6;36%;12%;2

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SW;10;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;6;Mild with some sun;16;7;WSW;12;76%;29%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;NNE;10;64%;56%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;E;9;83%;83%;3

Manila, Philippines;Considerable clouds;28;24;Showers, some heavy;28;24;ENE;11;72%;95%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;22;13;Partial sunshine;21;12;S;17;55%;39%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;21;8;Partly sunny;21;6;NNE;8;42%;30%;5

Miami, United States;A bit of rain;21;17;Clouds breaking;20;7;NW;25;75%;28%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;4;2;Spotty showers;3;1;SSE;12;91%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;22;63%;3%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;NNW;12;38%;6%;11

Montreal, Canada;Flurries, very cold;-14;-15;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-13;SE;5;66%;71%;0

Moscow, Russia;Rain and snow shower;2;1;A snow squall;3;0;SSE;12;79%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NNE;10;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;28;15;A shower or t-storm;26;16;NE;9;58%;66%;7

New York, United States;Sunny and cold;-4;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-2;-6;N;9;44%;65%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;More sun than clouds;19;8;A morning shower;17;9;S;10;79%;57%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-23;Mostly sunny, colder;-18;-25;NE;7;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;10;3;A morning shower;6;0;NNW;22;49%;51%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;0;-7;On-and-off snow;-1;-2;NE;14;75%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;-10;-14;A bit of a.m. snow;-9;-13;SSE;18;77%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;9;76%;65%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;W;14;80%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;12;74%;64%;7

Paris, France;A touch of rain;9;8;Spotty showers;11;8;W;30;55%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Sunny and cooler;30;19;S;20;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;34;22;High clouds;32;24;N;12;57%;42%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;S;12;75%;81%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;SW;6;59%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;6;1;Rain tapering off;9;4;WSW;26;72%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;0;-13;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-14;WNW;10;43%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;A downpour;18;11;SW;12;66%;84%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;E;8;74%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;A couple of showers;31;26;NE;14;61%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;4;-3;Partly sunny;1;-2;E;12;42%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;A passing shower;3;1;SE;11;92%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and hot;34;26;A little p.m. rain;33;23;WSW;11;64%;89%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;NE;11;35%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;13;1;Clouds and sun;14;6;ESE;8;68%;39%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;5;0;Cloudy;2;1;SE;11;72%;74%;0

San Francisco, United States;More clouds than sun;17;11;A little p.m. rain;15;13;ESE;9;79%;89%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;23;17;NE;13;77%;65%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;22;SSE;14;65%;58%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;24;17;N;13;70%;9%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;4;Sunshine, pleasant;23;4;E;6;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;WSW;9;31%;15%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;SSW;6;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;15;12;Low clouds;17;13;NW;6;87%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;8;4;Mostly cloudy;10;4;NNE;11;82%;22%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;2;-8;Mostly sunny;0;-9;NW;7;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;13;8;Rain and drizzle;8;5;NE;23;82%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NW;10;81%;69%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds breaking;9;1;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;SSE;18;78%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;28;24;ESE;15;75%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;4;0;A passing shower;4;2;ESE;12;85%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Not as warm;23;19;SSE;32;67%;69%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;Mostly cloudy;25;18;ESE;25;64%;43%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow;5;2;A passing shower;3;0;SE;14;82%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;14;2;Cloudy and mild;12;2;ENE;9;45%;60%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;7;0;Sunny and mild;9;0;NE;11;66%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;12;3;Mostly sunny;10;2;W;14;33%;7%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;19;13;Mostly sunny;19;12;SSE;10;61%;14%;3

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;4;SE;5;55%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;2;Sunlit and windy;8;2;NW;36;44%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy, windy;-7;-14;A little p.m. snow;-6;-12;WSW;28;68%;84%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;13;Spotty showers;18;12;WSW;23;76%;61%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;13;Partly sunny, breezy;20;14;WNW;29;71%;12%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-19;-28;Partly sunny, cold;-18;-28;NNW;10;68%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Mostly sunny;9;4;NE;5;67%;15%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;9;0;A little p.m. rain;8;5;W;15;57%;66%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;ENE;9;53%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SSE;11;80%;66%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;6;1;Snow and rain;5;2;SW;17;84%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Humid with some sun;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;NE;14;77%;55%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly cloudy;28;21;NNW;9;66%;44%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;A wintry mix;4;-6;Mostly sunny;3;-8;E;4;62%;16%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius