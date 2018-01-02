New Southbound Policy service center launched in Taipei

The New Southbound Policy service center was launched by the Cabinet-level Office of Trade Negotiations Jan. 2 in Taipei City, providing Taiwan-based businesses with key information on various programs under the initiative and highlighting economic opportunities in target countries.



By creating an efficient communication platform between the government and industry, the unit aims to bolster private sector participation in advancing the policy, according to the OTN. It comprises service hotlines and a website spotlighting projects in such areas as financial support, international exchanges and talent cultivation.



Tsai Yun-chung, head of the new center, said it will initially seek to foster deeper understanding of the initiative, help local companies identify demand and resources in overseas markets, and develop Taiwan public-private sector partnerships to jointly explore business and trade opportunities.



The center will also collect feedback and suggestions from the academic, public and private sectors to strengthen policy implementation measures, Tsai said. Going forward, it will serve as a matchmaking platform for local and foreign enterprises so as to deepen mutually beneficial trade ties between Taiwan and target countries, he added.



According to the OTN, the center is staffed by public sector personnel with expertise in regional economies and trade policies. The unit will also work with various government agencies to organize new measures under the initiative, including efforts to provide consulting services for small and medium enterprises on tapping Southeast Asian markets.



A key plank of President Tsai Ing-wen’s national development strategy, the New Southbound Policy seeks to enhance Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, education, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.