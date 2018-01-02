Taiwan is a cyclist's paradise: Lonley Planet writer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a recent interview with CNA, American Lonely Planet author Joshua Samuel Brown (葉家喜) describes his passion for cycling and why he believes Taiwan is a paradise for cyclists

A native of Staten Island, New York, Brown says that "Cycling has always been an important part of my life," having even worked as a bicycle courier in his youth in New York.

In 1994, Brown moved to Taiwan, fell in love with the country and has lived here ever since. Brown said his first impression of Taiwan was from the Ang Lee film "Eat Drink Man Woman," which showed the streets covered in scooters.

"Because of the film, at the time I thought it would be impossible to ride a bicycle," he told CNA. Little did he know that over the course of 20 years the cycling environment would improve so dramatically.

Brown recalled that when he first settled down in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu, he bought a second-hand bike. When he decided one day to ride northward to Taipei, his landlord had thought that he was "insane" and "had a death wish."

"But now Taiwan has over 4,500 kilometers of bicycle lanes, it has already changed from a place unsuitable for cyclists to ride, to a cyclist's paradise," Brown said in the interview.



Brown and fellow cyclists. (CNA image)

In 1998, Brown explored the eastern part of Taiwan for the first time and enjoyed the scenery in Hualien, Taroko and Taitung so much that he started to see the potential for cycling in the country. In addition to being passionate about cycling and traveling, he also specializes in writing, which he feels is the best way for him to introduce Taiwan to the world.

In 2006, Brown began co-authoring Lonely Planet guidebooks for multiple destinations in Asia and Central America, including the Taiwan version of the book. In addition, he has also written many articles about cycling and travel for foreign trade organizations and magazines, such as Business Traveller Asia and Bicycle Times.

Brown has also led foreign travelers from well-known U.S. travel agencies on cycling tours of Taiwan. Guests on Brown's tours can enjoy Hakka meals, hot spring baths, and education on aborigine culture.

Many readers of Brown's works ask him, "Is Taiwan really is so beautiful?" To which he responds "I'm am willing to guarantee that Taiwan is beautiful, so you definitely should come." As for the appealing aspects of Taiwan, Brown said to CNA that "I can give 100 reasons why you should come to Taiwan."

Brown listed cycling, surfing, diving, Asia's best cuisine and the blending of Chinese, indigenous, and Japanese cultures as reasons to visit.

As for the place most worth visiting in Taiwan for cyclists, Brown said, "In fact, Taiwan has too many places worth seeing, but like the Great Wall in China, Taroko is a famous place in the world. Every time I visit, I'm amazed." Besides, Taroko, Brown said his next favorite place to tour is Lishan Scenic Area in Taichung.

Brown admitted that the ride to Lishan is actually more difficult, and some cyclists have complained, "but everyone who reaches the top is amazed." After a challenging climb to the top, there is nothing like enjoying a hot cup of coffee to warm up with while waiting in front of clouds at your feed says Brown, adding "It is a feeling like heaven, no one can forget such beauty."

While on a brief stint back in the U.S., Brown met his current girlfriend. "At the time, I knew I must return to Taiwan. So I said to her, if you love me, you have to came back with me to Taiwan," he said. The two indeed returned together to Taiwan and are now living in Taipei.

Brown is also the editor-in-chief for the travel website MyTaiwanTour and is currently working on his next book titled "Formosa Moon," which introduces little-known destinations in Taiwan.