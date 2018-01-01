Taiwan successfully researches the recycling of farm waste in South Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to reduce pollution by farm waste in South Asia, Taiwan has joined Australia, India and Bangladesh in successfully researching the transformation of the waste into high-value food and drug ingredients.

The international team, which includes researchers from National Taiwan University, recently succeeded in producing chemical elements from agricultural products previously not used in the food sector, according to a report by India’s Financial Express quoted by the Central News Agency.

The new ingredients were drawn from a variety of waste from produce like sugarcane, wheat, cotton and corn, with the end results including xylose and arabinose, sweeteners deemed healthier than traditional sugar.

The process developed by the research team promoted the reduction and recycling of waste from agriculture on the one hand and the production of healthier ingredients for food and drugs on the other hand, the report said.

The team wrote in the online journal “Scientific Reports” that the waste used in their experiments was prevalent in Southern Asia, thus providing for a cheap and omnipresent source of positive ingredients which could add income for farmers in the region.