Former child soldiers help Uganda's rebel abductees heal

GULU, Uganda (AP) — A brutal rebellion by the Lord's Resistance Army brought years of suffering to northern Uganda. Tens of thousands of children were abducted, their childhoods lost and communities broken.

Now that the fighting is over, a group of former child soldiers is helping some heal through music therapy. Many survivors are withdrawn and angry. Where words fail them, music has helped.

The Youth Leaders for Restoration and Development group was formed last year with support from the Chicago-based Goldin institute and Tokyo-based Arigatou International.

It has brought together 240 people, more than half of them former LRA captives, to compose songs and plays based on their experiences.

"The gap that was ignored by civil society organizations during the conflict can now be bit by bit addressed," one official says.