Colorado authorities were warned about gunman's mental state

Officer Sean R. Bigler reacts during a candlelight vigil at Mission Hills Church on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, in Littleton
This undated photo released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Matthew Riehl. The 37-year-old man was shot to death Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, a
Sheriff's deputies remove a spotlight, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, used to help investigators processing evidence at an apartment where Matthew Riehl allege
The outside of a suburban Denver apartment building where authorities said Matthew Riehl fatally shot Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish
Jesus Olivas takes a moment to look at a police cruiser that served as a makeshift memorial for Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, on Monday Jan. 1, 2018 at
Elizabeth police officer Sean Bigler, middle, gets a hug from a fellow officer during a candle light vigil for their friend and fellow officer Douglas
Gracie Parrish, center, holds a candle for her late husband Zackari Parrish, a Douglas County deputy, at Mission Hills Church in Littleton, Colo., Mon
Gracie Zacakri, left, is embraced by her small group as family, friends, and community attended a remembrance and candlelight vigil for Deputy Zackari
With flags at half staff, Maribeth Forst, with her dog Max, stands near a makeshift memorial on a police cruiser for the victims of what authorities d
A memorial is seen on a police cruiser for the victims of what authorities describe as an ambush Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at the Douglas Country Sheriff
Tributes to a sheriff's deputy killed in a shootout are seen outside a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department substation Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in
An unidentified woman looks away from a memorial that covers a patrol vehicle parked outside a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department substation M
People embrace after leaving flowers on a police cruiser for the victims of what authorities describe as an ambush Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at the Dougla
Tributes to a deputy killed in a shootout cover a patrol vehicle parked outside a Douglas County, Colo., Sheriffs Department substation Monday, Jan. 1
DENVER (AP) — Authorities had been contacted with concerns about the mental health of Matthew Riehl over a month before he shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others. But Riehl was never held for mental evaluation.
After Riehl published several social media posts critical of University of Wyoming professors, the campus police chief says officers called police in Lone Tree, Colorado, in November to warn them about Riehl, suggesting his rants were indicative of mental illness.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says authorities received a call Sunday from someone who said Riehl might be having a mental breakdown, but deputies found no evidence of a crime and left.
Later, deputies responded to another call about Riel. Authorities say Riehl fired more than 100 rounds before he was killed.