South Korea breaks export records in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – South Korea broke a record for its exports in 2017 by selling US$573.9 billion (NT$17 trillion) worth of goods abroad, according to official statistics.

On the other hand, it imported goods to the tune of US$478.1 billion (NT$14 trillion), allowing the country to achieve a trade surplus of US$95.8 billion (NT$2.8 trillion).

South Korea’s exports amounted to 3.6 percent of world exports, making it the sixth biggest exporter in the world, according to government data reported by Taiwan’s Chinese-language Liberty Times.

The record was already reached on November 17, when the value of total exports during the year up to that day broke through the psychological barrier of US$500 billion.

The Middle East was the only region in the world where South Korean exports were not making any headway, but records were shattered for exports to the Association of South East Asian Nations member countries and to India. Exports to Latin America and Russia were also rising, according to the report in the Liberty Times.