Faced with 'naked bread' woman forced to buy plastic bag

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Now that Taiwan's strict new plastic bag ban has kicked in, a Taiwanese woman took to social media to complain that the bakery she frequents sold her a loaf of bread that was "naked" and that she had no choice but to spend extra money to buy a plastic bag to take it home.

On Jan. 1, the first day of the new nationwide plastic bag ban in Taiwan, a woman posted an image of a loaf of bread on the Facebook group "Public Complaint Commune" (爆怨公社) that was sold to her by a bakery "naked," without any form of packaging. As she had traveled to the store by scooter, she was confronted with the choice of either buying a dual-use plastic back for NT$1 (US$0.03) or a box for NT$10 to transport it back home.

She expressed her support for the new bag ban, but felt the store was taking advantage of the new restrictions for its own profit. "What I mean by the store profiting from plastic bags is that the plastic packaging is normally already included in the price of the bread. Today when everyone showed up at the store, they did not have a plastic bag prepared for their bread, so when they purchase the bags, isn't the shop now getting extra revenue from the additional plastic bags?"

She said that she did not expect that the bakery would not only stop giving away free bags, but would also stop packaging the products. She said that she is frustrated that she will not only have to bring her own bag each time, but also will probably have to bring a Tupperware container to seal the bread in to keep it from spoiling too fast.

Netizens also expressed support for the plastic ban, but did not expect stores to take such extreme measures:

"Directly selling the bread like that is ridiculous."

"This is a price increase in disguise."

"The new law does not put restrictions on having plastic bags come in direct contact with food, and there are no restrictions on heat-resistant bags coming in contact with food."

"This store is too lazy or they want to get a cut in on the action."

"This is just passing the cost on to the consumer."

However, other netizens felt that the new plastic bag ban is the right thing to do, and people will just have to change their habits:

"They'll get used to it, after a while they'll stop complaining."

"I think this will change people's habits, this is a good thing."

"It's just like wearing a helmet, you get used to it after a while."

"We need to take care of the earth, if you want to buy things, prepare an environmentally friendly bag or container."