Taiwan's China Airlines wins Most Outstanding Float in Rose Parade 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Floral Floats took to the streets for the 129th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena (Southern California).

According to the Los Angeles Times, among the fanciful floats was an award-winning entry from Taiwan's China Airlines featuring a scuba diver floating above fish and a coral reef.

Image from Associated Press

The Rose Parade is Southern California’s New Year’s tradition and the theme for this year's parade was “Making a Difference." In this year's Rose Parade, actor Gary Sinise who played Vietnam vet Lt. Dan Taylor in 1994's "Forrest Gump," was chosen to lead the proceedings because of his devotion to veteran's issues.

Image from Associated Press